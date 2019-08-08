NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police said two people died in a shooting that took place inside a restaurant on Thursday.

Officers said the business is in the 5000 block of Jefferson Avenue. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. Dunn's River Jamaican and Caribbean Restaurant.

Police weren't sure of the ages of the people who died shortly after the shooting. Officers detained one person. They did not have any other information to release.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.