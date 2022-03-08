It's a deal: United Steelworkers reach agreement for better benefits at Newport News Shipbuilding

The vote represents new benefits that will now cover over 10,000 workers.

After rejecting an initial agreement in November 2021, United Steelworkers Local 8888 and Huntington Ingalls Industries have now settled on a new agreement for shipbuilders.

"Our members have spoken -- decisively. They have ratified a contract that broke new ground and enhanced gains from previous negotiations. Now it's time to move this union forward, understanding that a good contract is no better than the members who know what it says and what it means," said Local 8888 President Charles Spivey in a statement.

In January, officials announced the tentative agreement. When passed, it created a five-year contract that began on February 7, 2022, and will end on February 27, 2027.

The vote represents new benefits that will now cover over 10,000 workers at Newport News Shipbuilding.

These include over $22,000 in new money based on a 40-hour week, a first-time $2,000 Essential Pay bonus, a new Domestic Partner benefit, an additional 8 hours of annual leave and a monthly boost to the pension payment to future retirees.

This cycle of voting was conducted by mail-in ballot, which was different from the in-person voting that occurred on the first rejected agreement in November.

"It engaged thousands more members and allowed their voices to be heard and their votes to be counted," said USW Chief Negotiator Fred Redmond in a statement.