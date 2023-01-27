Virginia Living Museum offers exciting events, interactive exhibits

From food and wine to new puzzle mazes and stargazing, you'll find the perfect way to spend the day or evening here.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If you've been to the Virginia Living Museum, you're probably aware that they always have something new and exciting going on.

The beginning of 2023 is no exception, and there seems to be something for every age.

From January 21 through April 23, you can challenge your brain and learn more about games with their "Get lost: Mazes & Brain Games" exhibit.

You can wander through over 9,000 square feet and 60 types of puzzle and maze games that feature illusions, bright colors, music and more.

On February 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can celebrate good eats and drinks with their 19th Annual Bacchus Wine & Food Festival. There will also be a silent auction, live music and the ability to explore the museum during night hours.