Virginia Living Museum struggles during pandemic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been rough running a museum in the pandemic.

The Virginia Living Museum in Newport News is doing its best to draw in more visitors. They recently unveiled the "Exploration Ice Age" exhibit where guests can view fossils and biofacts.

Then there are the many animals that call the museum home, from owls to a flying squirrel.

"For us, we are averaging approximately 55 percent attendance comparable to previous years, and obviously that's a challenge when you're operating a nonprofit," said Rebecca Kleinhample, executive director of the VLM. "But the guests and the community that supports this museum is stronger than ever."

And that support is needed. The museum plans to have a Spring Break camp in April.