Student faces charges for bringing gun to Woodside High in Newport News

A spokesperson with the school division said Woodside High School went into lockdown after staff got a tip that a student had a gun on campus.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A student is facing criminal charges and expulsion from Woodside High School after bringing a gun to school on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for Newport News Public Schools confirmed.

Woodside went into lockdown after school staff got a tip that a student had a gun on campus, according to Michelle price with NNPS.

In an email sent to Woodside families, school officials said: "We immediately took swift action, initiated a lockdown, contacted the police, and conducted a security search of the student who was identified."

Price said the gun was recovered from the student's belongings and that he was cooperative and was taken into custody. He has been charged with several crimes, but the specifics of those charges have not been made public.

"We thank the person who came forward and shared the tip," the note to school families continued. "It takes all of us working together to ensure our safety."

The safety lockdown has been lifted and normal school operations have resumed at Woodside, Price said.

On Tuesday night, the Newport News School Board laid out a safety and security plan following the Richneck Elementary School shooting on January 6 when a 6-year-old student shot his teacher.

Also this week, another student reportedly made a threat at Richneck, sending texts to his classmates saying he was going to “pop some bullets” and went on to tell someone to shoot up the school.