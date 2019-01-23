NORFOLK, Va. — A 2005 murder case of a Hampton University student will be featured in a Investigation Discovery series Wednesday night.

The show "In Pursuit with John Walsh" will air the episode "Campus Tragedy," which focuses on Jihad Amir Ramadan, who is charged in the stabbing death of a fellow HU student in July 2005.

Ramadan has been on the run ever since. He is now 32, and investigators believe he fled to New York after the murder.

Investigators said that Ramadan's family has likely helped him avoid arrest the last 13 years, according to a U.S. Marshals news release.

Ramadan’s last known New York address was on Irving Place in New Rochelle. He also has significant ties to the Atlanta area.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to Ramadan’s arrest. Call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov with any information.

