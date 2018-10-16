Norfolk is celebrating its fourth annual Neon Festival on Thursday and Friday.

The festival features eye-popping artwork, live performances, art tours, and pop-up art galleries. The annual event is meant to showcase a growing neighborhood under revitalization.

Organizers said they try to add more artists and galleries every year, in hopes that some of them retain permanent residency and help grow the district.

"And that's what it's designed to do to really, showcase the neighborhood for one weekend and get people to come back regularly,” event organizer Rachel Maccall previously told 13News Now.

Events are planned throughout the day on both Thursday and Friday. If you're interested in attending the festival visit the Neon District's website for schedule information.

