8-year-old represents Norfolk in the National Mullet Championships

NORFOLK, Va. — One Norfolk boy is taking style cues from the likes of Randy Johnson and Joe Dirt.

Lincoln Barnett, 8, is so proud of his 80s-style mullet haircut that he entered a national competition to show it off.

“I started growing it out because my dad had some old baseball cards, and I started opening them,” said Lincoln. “I saw some really cool haircuts.”

Lincoln is representing Norfolk in the 2023 USA Mullet Championships contest.

Yes, it exists.

Lincoln's dad Samuel came across the competition on social media last year, right around the time Lincoln dug up his old baseball cards.

“I told him it takes time to grow, so we’re going to work on patience with this,” said Samuel. “We let it grow out in the back and he’s got a great hairdresser, Dre, over at the VIP Lounge near ODU.”

Popular in the 1980s and 1990s, the mullet has returned and is now a big part of youth baseball culture.

The national competition has around 2,500 contestants in the 5- to 8-year-old category alone.

Lincoln has received hundreds of votes since the competition started on July 12. He’s hoping to make the top 100 when the first round of voting ends Sunday.

“It’s for a great cause as well that goes to the Wounded Warrior Project that helps build homes for veterans,” said Samuel.

Lincoln’s signature cut features a clean line on the side that extends through his eyebrow, and championship-worthy flowing curls in the back.

It’s a look Lincoln thinks more people should try.

“I really like it because it [inspires] people to have a mullet,” said Lincoln.

You can cast your vote for Lincoln at the competition website until July 17.

The top 100 contestants move on to the second round that runs July 20-24. This is where a panel of judges will critique each mullet on length, style, uniqueness, and showmanship.

This score will be combined with the amount of money raised for charity and narrowed down to the top 25 contestants.