All Hands Pottery: Navy vet opens studio in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A retired veteran finds a new passion: pottery!
Angela Tilley left the Navy in 2017 and her time in the service wasn't easy. After her fourth tour in Iraq, Tilley said she had to face the mental and physical toll it took on her.
After watching a pottery demo at an art fair, she decided to take up pottery, discovering that it really helped her to improve her mental health!
Tilley has since opened "All Hands Pottery Studio" along South Military Highway in Norfolk and is now a full-time potter. The studio is open Monday through Sunday, but the hours are different each day.