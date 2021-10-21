All Hands Pottery: Navy vet opens studio in Norfolk

After her fourth tour in Iraq, Navy veteran Angela Tilley was at a low point. She said pottery helped pull her out of that dark place, so she opened a studio.

NORFOLK, Va. — A retired veteran finds a new passion: pottery!

Angela Tilley left the Navy in 2017 and her time in the service wasn't easy. After her fourth tour in Iraq, Tilley said she had to face the mental and physical toll it took on her.

After watching a pottery demo at an art fair, she decided to take up pottery, discovering that it really helped her to improve her mental health!