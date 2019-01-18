WASHINGTON — Amtrak is increasing its daily service between Norfolk, and Boston starting in March.

Customers in the Mermaid City and surrounding areas will be able to choose from two daily departures from the Amtrak Northeast Regional when they plan to travel to the Northeast.

Amtrak provides a same-seat trip to and from Norfolk and makes intermediate stops in Richmond, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, and other cities along the Northeast Corridor.

The Norfolk station is also a stop for the Thruway bus connection for service to the Amtrak station in Newport News.

"Amtrak service is a vital alternative in the Commonwealth's overall transportation solution," said Joe McHugh, Vice President, State-Supported Business Development for Amtrak. "DRPT and other partners work together to meet the increasing demand for passenger rail service and provide additional capacity."

The additional roundtrip service will officially start March 4, 2019.