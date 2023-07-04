x
Norfolk

New biomedical research center opens in Suffolk in ODU, NSU, EVMS partnership

The new facility hopes to "understand and improve community health; fund and conduct critical projects; and develop a robust innovation pipeline in the region."

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Consortium (HRBRC) celebrated its grand opening Friday, showing off the new state-of-the-art facility.

HRBRC is a partnership between Old Dominion University (ODU), Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS), Sentara Healthcare and Norfolk State University (NSU). 

The new facility has an "innovation and prototype lab," which houses a digital anatomy printer that creates models replicating the same biomechanical properties as human tissue.

