New biomedical research center opens in Suffolk in ODU, NSU, EVMS partnership

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Consortium (HRBRC) celebrated its grand opening Friday, showing off the new state-of-the-art facility.
HRBRC is a partnership between Old Dominion University (ODU), Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS), Sentara Healthcare and Norfolk State University (NSU).
The new facility has an "innovation and prototype lab," which houses a digital anatomy printer that creates models replicating the same biomechanical properties as human tissue.
The new facility hopes to "understand and improve community health; fund and conduct critical projects; and develop a robust innovation pipeline in the region."
