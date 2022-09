Norfolk Police asked people to avoid the 1100 block of Pickett Road while they worked on the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department was investigating Saturday after a child was sent to the hospital after a "crash involving a pedestrian" in the 1100 Block of Pickett Road, NPD said.

The department tweeted around 3 p.m. that a child had been taken to the hospital and was seriously hurt.

The tweet said the call came in around 1:30 p.m.