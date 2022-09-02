757 Sober Ride | Lyft offers free, reduced rides for Labor Day

Need a ride this Labor Day? Lyft is offering free or reduced-fare rides to folks across Hampton Roads.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads is sponsoring "757 Sober Ride" from 4 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. on Tuesday for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg residents.

During this time, residents ages 21 and up can download the Lyft app, enter "757 Sober Ride" into the app's "Payment" tab and get a free ride (up to $15) home!

Over Labor Day weekend last year, there were nearly 700 traffic-related injuries and 10 fatalities across Virginia. Drive Safe Hampton Roads is a nonprofit hoping to curb these numbers.

“Using Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving is a smart option for individuals and for reducing social harm in their communities,” said Kamillah Wood, Director of Public Policy for Community Safety at Lyft.

“Roadway Safety Programs like in Hampton Roads and Lyft's public partnerships empower communities with safer options for themselves and those around them.”