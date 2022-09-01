Virginia Beach pastor recovering in hospital following crash with wrong-way driver

Virginia State Police said a man driving the wrong way hit the vehicle of Pastor Rashad Cartwright. Both men were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A local pastor faces a long road to recovery, after head-on crash along I-64 early Monday morning.

The crash happened when another man in a pickup truck drove the wrong way from Neil Armstrong Parkway in Hampton, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

Troopers said the wrong-way driver hit Rashad Cartwright's sedan head-on.

"I remember [Rashad] telling me, he just saw a bright light and this was a head-on collision. So, with the car coming, he said God spoke to him," said Rashad's wife, Shanae.

13News Now spoke with Shanae as Rashad underwent a third surgery.

Rashad, a well-known minister in the Hampton Roads area, preaches at Little Piney Grove Baptist Church in the Pungo section of Virginia Beach.

"Our motto is Little Piney Grove, where our name is little, but our heart is big," said Shanae.

Rashad is also known for his efforts to calm tensions and speak at peace rallies in the wake of the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. The minister traveled from Hampton Roads to the Midwest at least twice in 2014.

Rashad is also beloved a father, brother and husband. Shanae said their faith is strong.

"We're believing and knowing the best is going to come," she said.

The crash earlier this week landed Rashad in the hospital with serious injuries, mainly located on the left side of his body from head to toe.

"He knows this was a miracle. He knows that angels were watching over him," Shanae added.

Shanae also said they are overwhelmed by the outpouring show of support from relatives, friends, church family and even mere strangers.

"We are so grateful for every prayer, every call, every text."

While months and possibly years of recovery are ahead, Shanae shared a heartfelt message from Rashad.

"He's already thinking about letting people know there's hope. Even in bad times, there's hope. And that he has not lost his trust in God even with this happening," said Shanae.