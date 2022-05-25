Coast Guard to investigate reports of 'chemical fumes' making passengers sick aboard Carnival Magic

According to the Coast Guard, passengers reported nausea and vomiting from a chemical smell and fumes on the cruise ship.

NORFOLK, Va. — Passengers aboard the cruise ship Carnival Magic have reported a chemical smell causing illness Wednesday night, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said it received reports that passengers were nauseous and vomiting from a chemical smell and fumes on the cruise ship.

Officials said no one is in immediate distress; however, the ship is in transit to Norfolk. Members of the Coast Guard are set to board the ship Thursday morning for further investigation.

Carnival Magic, which can carry nearly 4,000 passengers, is the largest cruise ship to ever sail out of Virginia. It was docked at Nauticus on May 15.