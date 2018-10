About 1,294 Norfolk residents are without power due to a downed tree on a power line, according to Dominion Energy outage map.

The outage area is around East Little Creek Road and Meadow Creek Road.

Dominion Energy estimates power to be restored between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

What a relief getting ready for work! @domenergyva restored power for 1,541 customers in @NorfolkVA at 06:31 after 46 minutes. 142 customers will remain out until repairs are made. Outage caused by tree on the line. https://t.co/O39L9Jq8JE — Bonita Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) October 11, 2018

