NORFOLK, Va. — Who doesn't like mac and cheese? When I think about comfort food, I immediately think about mac and cheese. Give me that cheesy goodness!

This Saturday, the first-ever Mac & Cheese Festival is making its way to Norfolk.

The festival features more than 20 vendors selling more than 40 different styles. It's considered to be the state of Virginia's largest mac and cheese festival to date!

RELATED: First-ever Mac & Cheese Festival coming to Hampton

"We're talking seafood mac and cheese, traditional mac and cheese, brisket mac and cheese, fried mac and cheese, Flaming Hot Cheetos mac and cheese," said Lindsey Durfee, Marketing Manager at Waterside District.

"Anything that you can think of, it's probably gonna be there."

We stopped by Martin's Soul Food in Newport News to talk to co-owner Cynthia Terry, who will serve up some hot dishes at the festival.

"We get raves and compliments on the macaroni and cheese so much it's like, unbelievable because that's all they talk about," Terry said.

Martin's Soul Food will offer three different versions of its mac and cheese at the festival, one that is served at the restaurant and two that are at-home recipes.

"My grandchildren are mac and cheese fans so when I bring them, they're like, 'oh, mee-maw you've got to taste, this is so good,'" said customer Frances Owens.

The Norfolk Mac & Cheese Festival is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Waterside District. You can get tickets the day of and VIP access gets you in at noon.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.