Church giving people $5,000 worth of gas in Norfolk

Like other churches and groups, Morning Star United Holy Church (UHC) planned to help offset the high price of gas by giving drivers money to help fill their tanks.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — If you drive, you may be shaking your head just about every time you stop to fuel up these days. (We're right there with you.)

The average price of a regular gallon of gas in Hampton Roads on May 13 was $4.26, just shy of the state average in Virginia which was $4.265.

People from Morning Star United Holy Church (UHC) planned to do something to help drivers. The church posted on its Facebook page that it would give away $5,000 worth of gas on Saturday, May 14.

The post invited Morning Star UHC's "Facebook friends and family" to meet church members at the Citgo service station, located on Campostella Road at the base of the Campostella Bridge beginning at 9 a.m. (The exact address is 415 Campostella Rd., Norfolk.)