Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Police, a person walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Dispatchers say there had been a call about gunshots on Church Street, near 27th Street. But police are still working to see if the victim was actually shot on Church Street.

There's no word on the victim's condition at this time.