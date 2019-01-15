NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities at the Norfolk City Jail are investigating after an inmate was found dead in his cell late Monday night.

We're told that a deputy was passing by an inmate who seemed to be standing in his cell just before midnight.

After a closer look, the deputy called for backup after seeing the inmate was unresponsive and that his body was suspended off the ground.

Deputies began performing life-saving measures until medical staff and EMS arrived. By the time more staff arrived, the inmate was pronounced dead.

He was identified as 18-year-old Daizhaun Danico Johnson who was booked into the jail back in September 2018 on charges of failure to appear in court and auto theft.

A mental health counselor has been made available to inmates immediately after the incident.

No foul play is suspected, but the official cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner.