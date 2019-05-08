NORFOLK, Va. — The man accused of killing a College of William & Mary football player appeared in court Monday morning.

Police said they found 19-year-old Nate Evans dead on West 43rd Street in Norfolk back in March.

Witnesses in court said that Evans, a running back for William & Mary, was attempting to sell a pound of marijuana to 20-year-old Kri'Shawn Beamon just before the shooting took place.

The judge certified all charged against Beamon including second-degree murder, robbery and two counts of using a firearm.

But Beamon’s attorney, Andrew Sacks, said that the case is far from over.

“At trial prosecution has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he did this. And in my view, as I already told the court, I don’t think they have in this case... anything even remotely approaches that," Sacks said. "The Commonwealth hasn’t shown that he fired a weapon, hasn’t shown that he did anything to the victim. And I think eventually we look forward to the day that Kri'Shawn is exonerated and he’s cleared of this."

Beamon will be back in court again on September 4, in front of a grand jury.

