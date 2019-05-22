NORFOLK, Va. — On Lincoln Street in Norfolk, posters demanding "Justice For JayDon" line the street.

Balloons and flowers mark the spot where JayDon Davis was shot on Mother's Day.

Jaydon Davis

Norfolk Police Department

Norfolk resident Ronnie Keeling said he's known Jaydon's family for years.

"I know the family. They're good people. The young boy is a good boy too. My grandson talks about the boy all the time," Keeling said. "He was a nice guy and everything like that. Sad he went that way. My grandson used to play with him all the time."

JayDon succumbed to his injuries nine days after he was shot.

Police are still searching for the gunman responsible.

"It's real shocking that no one's coming forward because somebody's seen something. See these houses across the street – people see. And it's sad because it could have been one of their sons," resident Leslie Peterson said.

Residents said they're not surprised by the violence as gunshots are a common sound in this neighborhood.

"Something got to be done. Somebody got to bring whoever did this to this young man to justice," resident Ricky Brown said. "The way things going, ain't going to be anybody left. They keep killing each other. It's senseless."

Keeling added: "It makes no sense, a kid can't have nowhere to go out here. My grandson and them just moved for the same thing. The same dang-old thing."