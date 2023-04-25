As Kia and Hyundai thefts surge, Norfolk police get proactive

More than 1,800 cars were stolen last year in Norfolk. About a third of those were either Kia or Hyundai models.

NORFOLK, Va. — A social media challenge led to a surge of car thefts nationwide and here in Hampton Roads and now the Norfolk Police Department is getting proactive to prevent Kia and Hyundai thefts, saying, "Enough is enough."

“Starting back in 2022, the nation, along with Norfolk citizens, were impacted by a social media trend that got people stealing Kias and Hyundais left and right," said Norfolk Police Detective Mark Lowery.

Thieves in Norfolk stole 1,804 vehicles in 2022. Of those, 333 were Hyundais and 176 were Kias.

Those automakers have now donated steering wheel locks to the Norfolk Police Department.

The devices are designed to lock the steering wheel in place, so thieves can only get so far when attempting to steal a vehicle.

“The biggest thing is it’s a deterrent," Lowery said. "If I’m a criminal and I see a Hyundai or a Kia with a steering wheel lock parked next to a Hyundai or Kia without a steering wheel lock, I’m going to be stealing the one without the steering wheel lock."

Fewer thefts would allow police to focus on other crimes and crack down on those responsible for stealing 1,804 cars last year in Norfolk.

Lowery said he believes it's no longer just a small number of people stealing vehicles.

“Back in the day, normally, that was the trend. If you were able to crack down on the group of individuals stealing cars, then the stolen car problem would go away. But because of the social media events that made this so popular, it’s really anybody and everybody now," the detective said.

To qualify for a free lock, your vehicle must have a steel key ignition, you must be a Norfolk resident or work in the city, and you must have a present vehicle registration.