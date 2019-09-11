NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police said one person is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

Police said the crash happened in the 2100 block of East Indian River Road. That's near Campostella Heights.

Time wasn't given of when the crash occurred but police sent out a tweet around 10:49 a.m.

Officers found a man inside the car and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Traffic Fatality Team is investigating the crash, police said.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.