Man pleads guilty to 1980 killing of Navy wife

Dennis Lee Bowman, 71, pleaded guilty to the 1980 murder of Kathleen Doyle in her Norfolk home.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has pleaded guilty to murdering the wife of a Navy pilot nearly 40 years ago.

71-year-old Dennis Lee Bowman pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder, one count of rape, and one count of burglary.

25-year-old Kathleen Doyle was found dead in her Norfolk home on Sept. 11, 1980. She was the daughter of a naval officer and the wife of a U.S. Navy pilot who was on deployment at the time of her murder.

Bowman was arrested last year in Allegan County, Michigan, where he had been living.

At Wednesday's hearing, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Philip G. Evans II spoke of how Kathleen’s father spent the rest of his life in regular communication with detectives to help ensure his daughter’s killer was identified and found.

Her father passed away in 2016, so Evans said he was reading “on his behalf, in his honor, and in her memory” words Kathleen’s father previously wrote while remembering her:

“Though her pictures are all around me – on my desk and on the wall – I find it hard to describe Kathleen. My descriptive powers are simply inadequate to portray all her special qualities,” Evans read.

After Bowman pleaded guilty, he was sentenced to life in prison on both the murder and rape charges, and 20 years for burglary.