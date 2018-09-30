NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting early morning Sunday, police said on social media.

#Breaking #NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 5600 blk of E VA Beach Blvd around 1:20 am. A man was taken to the hospital w/ serious injuries. Anyone with info is asked to call @nfvacrimeline or submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5. #NPDNews pic.twitter.com/LQTLwoY5fD — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 30, 2018

The shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with information, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3tips.com/1126.

