NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting early morning Sunday, police said on social media.
The shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.
The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Anyone with information, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3tips.com/1126.
