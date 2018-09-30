NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured inside Broadway Restaurant and Lounge early morning Sunday, officials said.

Around 1:15 a.m., Norfolk police and fire rescue responded to a shooting at 5671 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

Arriving officers found a 21-year-old Chesapeake man inside the club suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

#Update #NPDNews. 21-year-old Chesapeake man found shot early Sunday morning inside @BroadwayVA has serious injuries, but is stable. Police ask anyone with info to call @nfvacrimeline or submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5. Read more at https://t.co/Q0m0XsaS0C https://t.co/cCSQN23cDj — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 30, 2018

As detectives continue to investigate the shooting incident, they encourage anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip at P3tips.com/1126.

