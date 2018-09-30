NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured inside Broadway Restaurant and Lounge early morning Sunday, officials said.
Around 1:15 a.m., Norfolk police and fire rescue responded to a shooting at 5671 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Arriving officers found a 21-year-old Chesapeake man inside the club suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. He is currently in stable condition.
As detectives continue to investigate the shooting incident, they encourage anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip at P3tips.com/1126.
Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.