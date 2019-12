NORFOLK, Va. — The Maury High School football team won its first state title since 1939.

The team defeated Stone Bridge 28-21 at Hampton University in the VHSL Class 5 State Football Championship on Saturday.

The Commodores completed a perfect 15-0 season.

Congratulations, Commodores on your first state title in 80 years!

