Mayor: Norfolk Confederate monument to begin coming down within 24 hours

Mayor Kenny Alexander said that "Johnny Reb," the Confederate monument in Downtown Norfolk would be removed from its location on Commercial Place.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander said Thursday night that the city's Confederate monument would be coming down within 24 hours, weather permitting.

The city had been working on a potential move of "Johnny Reb" and the column on which he stands.

Legislation passed in the Virginia General Assembly's 2020 legislative session gave cities and counties the ability to move Confederate and other war memorials without the state's permission. Prior to that, municipalities needed the OK from Richmond.

Alexander said Thursday that the Virginia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans did not oppose the proposed move to Elmwood Cemetery where the monument will stand amongst the graves of Confederates soldiers.

A public hearing is planned for July 7, 2020, regarding the ultimate disposition of the statue and monument. Alexander said the City will observe the required 30-day period to receive further comment prior to rendering a final decision.

The mayor said the events that happened at the Confederate monument in Olde Towne Portsmouth on Wednesday expedited the decision to remove the memorial.

It was during a protest at the Portsmouth monument that people pulled down a statue of a Confederate soldier. The statue landed on top of Chris Green who was at the demonstration.

Alexander said the plan is to remove "Johnny Reb" from the Norfolk monument and put the figure into storage. In the weeks to come, crews will dismantle the column upon which it stands.

The city believes the monument was erected in the late 1800s or early 1900s and stands 80 feet tall.

The statue alone stands nearly 16 feet tall and weighs approximately 2,500 pounds.

Alexander said a Norfolk-based contractor will use two construction cranes to remove the massive statue, which will most likely begin Friday morning.