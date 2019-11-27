NORFOLK, Va. — To usher in the holiday season, Military Circle is hosting Santa’s Welcome Parade on Saturday, November 30!

There will also be a lineup of holiday entertainment during the free and public event. The parade starts at 11 a.m., but the festivities go all day.

This is part of celebrating Small Business Saturday.

Military Circle offers 963,000 square feet of shopping, dining, and entertainment. The Center includes a unique retail mix with over 60 small business entrepreneurs with stores ranging from apparel and accessories to steel drum classes and fitness studios.

Additionally, on Saturday, shoppers who spend $100 or more at Military Circle will have an opportunity to win up to $2,000 in cash and prizes.

Military Circle will also host Selfies with Santa, where attendees can take free photographs with Santa Claus from November 29 – December 24 during regular business hours.

