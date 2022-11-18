x
Norfolk

Cheers to that | 'Miracle on Waterside Drive: A Holiday Pop Up Bar' is coming to Norfolk

On a chilly day, cozy up with friends or that special someone at the Waterside District.
NORFOLK, Va. — If you're of legal age and you enjoy it, what could be better than a craft holiday cocktail or brew with a magical view?

You're in luck -- 'Miracle on Waterside Drive: A Holiday Pop Up Bar' runs from Nov. 19 through New Year's Day and will make all your wishes come true. 

"Featuring over-the-top décor, holiday-inspired cocktails and the nostalgic energy of the BEST office party you've ever been to, Miracle on Waterside Drive is the place to imbibe this season," their website says.

This year, a table-top s'mores experience has been added as well. On a chilly day, cozy up with friends or that special someone at the Waterside District. 

Reservations are limited and will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

Click here to learn more about the "Miracle on Waterside Drive: A Holiday Pop Up Bar."

