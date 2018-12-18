NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Salvation Army opened their Christmas Depot Monday, Dec. 17, but not all was merry and bright.

As people in need come to up their Angel Tree gifts, some children's wishes may not be fulfilled. As of Tuesday, December 18, more than 200 tags remained unfulfilled.

After news releases last week several groups came forward to claim the remaining tags, but there are still more than 200 unfulfilled.

The parents of the children the tags belong to are set to pick up their gifts on Thursday. The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command is asking for the Hampton Roads to show their generosity and make gifts possible for the remaining children.

Gifts of clothing can be dropped off at 1205 Fordham Drive, Virginia Beach on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

You can also click here or call 757-965-9007 to make a monetary donation. Monetary donations allow the Salvation Army to purchase the most needed items.

