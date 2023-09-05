Nauticus debuts new temporary traveling exhibit about climate change

The exhibition will "demonstrate, with scientific evidence and stories from various impacted communities, how the climate is changing and impacting real people."

NORFOLK, Va. — Nauticus is debuting a new free climate change exhibition.

The Nauticus Foundation is hosting the traveling exhibition Real People, Real Climate, Real Changes through October 29th. It opened up on September 2.

The exhibition, developed by the National Center for Atmospheric Research and the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research’s Center for Science Education will "demonstrate, with scientific evidence and stories from various impacted communities, how the climate is changing and impacting real people — from Midwest farmers to coastal residents," according to a news release.

The exhibition also offers solutions that others have implemented, attempting to inspire visitors to get ideas to help combat climate change in their own lives.

“We are excited to bring this important exhibition to Nauticus where we can shine a light on science and share ideas of how we all can take action to help address our changing climate,” said Nathan Sandel, Director of Education at Nauticus.

The interactive exhibition features nine panels and two interactive tables, the release said.

It's free and open to the public, but you can still purchase tickets to view the rest of the floating museum on their site.