NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Overgrown weeds and barbwire fence may block the view of the waterfront from the street in Fort Norfolk, but a lot is changing in the historic Norfolk area.

People jogging and cars moving are all signs of life that indicate growth is happening in this section of town.

Harbor’s Edge senior apartments have occupied the majority of residential space for more than a decade, and an expansion of that property could soon bring the city’s second tallest building by 2020.

Construction hasn’t begun on the new glass tower, yet.

In the meantime, Fort Norfolk is welcoming The Roebuck, a brand new loft community located in a renovated warehouse next to the PETA headquarters and the Pier Condominiums.

It’s more residential space in an area the city has been looking to develop for more than a decade.

Fort Norfolk may not look like the city’s dream sketches from the early 2000’s yet, but the idea of a new space in Norfolk with retail, marinas and waterfront living doesn’t seem so distant now.

