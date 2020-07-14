New sculpture unveiled along the Elizabeth River Trail

A huge, new sculpture now stands along the Elizabeth River Trail. It features three free-standing sails made of glass and steel.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new sculpture now stands along the Elizabeth River Trail.

City leaders cut the ribbon on "THREE" Monday morning. The sculpture, created by local artists Ellenburg & Shaffer, features three free-standing sails made of glass and steel.

On it are inscriptions honoring more than 50 major donors who helped the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation raise millions of dollars to revitalize the trail.

This is something Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander says is important to the entire city.

"Many of our communities will be connected which hold the rich history, the rich story of this urban iconic waterfront in the city of Norfolk," he said on Monday.

the statue itself is unique. Its appearance can look different based on where you're standing, and what time of day it is.