NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A company has installed a new interactive 'smart playground' in Norfolk.

Biba, a company capitalizing on the smart playground movement to decrease screen time and get kids outside, recently installed smart playgrounds here in Norfolk

To play any of Biba’s mobile games on the app, the parent always holds their smartphone and the child runs back and forth to interact with games/characters on the screen and complete scavenger hunts, races, etc. on the playground.

Augmented reality markers are attached to playground equipment (slide, swings, monkey bars, etc.) and function like QR codes to unlock new content, activate mini-games and more when scanned by the parent.

