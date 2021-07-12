Nightclub troubles in Norfolk | One gets permit revoked, while the fate of another is in limbo

Two nightclubs in the city sparked debate at Norfolk City Council Tuesday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — Over the years, this is not the first time Norfolk City Council has heard issues about Origami Asian Bistro near Military Circle Mall.

There's been a history of drug recovery charges and gunfire in the parking lot tied to the business.

Just days after the city let the business keep its conditional use permit as a nightclub this summer, violence and gunfire broke out in the parking lot.

"Would this business operation have a negative cumulative effect on the neighborhood, on the city as a whole? The evidence shows that it does and we ask that it be revoked," said Assistant City Attorney Katherine Taylor.

Delegate Don Scott of Portsmouth, who also represents Origami, said that — even with security guards — the business has offered to pay off-duty police officers for support.

"We'll continue to work with the city. We'll continue to ask the chief to help. Inside the club, no problems. Parking lot, clearing the parking lot, that's where the issue is," said Delegate Scott.

Despite that plea, city council voted to revoke Origami's permit.

Culture Lounge and Restaurant in the NEON District could have its nightclub permit also taken away.

After getting notice from the city on December 2, the owners retained Kevin Martingayle as a lawyer Monday.

The city is giving the owners more time to build their case.

Martingayle asked city council to delay the revocation hearing to January. Instead, the council ultimately voted on an extension to December 14.

"This is not a situation where you've got any ABC violations. There are no criminal violations, no criminal charges. There have been no court appearances. There are no civil claims. There's been no bad behavior inside," said Martingayle.

Neighbors have told 13News Now what happens near the business concerns them most, namely a shooting on Granby Street on August 12.

During Tuesday night's meeting, Delegate Scott also raised the question of whether the city is targeting the nightclubs because they are minority-owned.

The city rejected that claim.