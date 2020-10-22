Norfolk artist turns NEON District wall into 'Say Their Names' racial justice mural

On the side panels of the Virginia Furniture Company building, Will Payne has been slowly painting a one-story mural to honor victims of racial injustice.

NORFOLK, Va. — For weeks underneath the moonlight of eastern Virginia, artist Will Payne has been quietly working on a piece of art at a scale he's never accomplished before.

On the side panels of the Virginia Furniture Company’s NEON District location, Payne has been slowly painting a one-story mural to honor victims of racial injustice.

“It kind of wakes you up," Payne said. "People say 'Back Lives Matter,' that the slogan is media driven, and that it might not be around for that long. That’s why we changed it to 'Say Their Names' to actually showcase the victims. The artwork perpetuates the message."

Normally accustomed to small-scale portraits, Payne says he’s never painted anything the size of his new canvas, or even anything politically motivated before.

As a native of Norfolk with a passion for art, though, he’s always wanted to have a mural to call his own in downtown. Payne feels honored to have one that has an impact like this one.

“When you drive by, walk by, it makes a bold statement,” Payne said. “It’s basically putting up a mirror to America, saying we’re not living up to the standards of what America is supposed to be for all people.”

Payne mentioned the names of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Stephon Clark, who he personally thought of when hearing the phrase “Say Their Names.”

“You can go on and on and on about it, and that’s the sad part,” Payne said.

He was awarded the opportunity for the mural after winning a contest commissioned through the Downtown Norfolk Council Public Art Program. His fellow artist and friend, Alan Congdon, is helping him in the undertaking.