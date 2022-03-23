Norfolk City Council member pushing for new cameras along Downtown Norfolk

Starting Thursday, more officers will be patrolling Downtown Norfolk, especially late at night. It comes as city leaders push for even more surveillance in the area.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sierra Jenkins' grandparents, Pamela and Maurice Jenkins, showed up at the memorial outside of Chicho's Backstage Pizza Wednesday to pay their respects again to their granddaughter. The 25-year-old Virginian-Pilot reporter, along with 25-year-old Devon Malik Harris, died after Saturday's shooting on Granby Street.

"Finding justice for my granddaughter is not going to bring her back," said Pamela.

Pamela said she came out to Granby Street after learning about what happened to her granddaughter and said she hardly saw any security cameras outside of businesses or at street corners.

Norfolk police said none of the security cameras Downtown captured Saturday's shooting incident. Detectives said they are still searching for the person or people responsible.

It's a problem that's troubling Pamela.

"There most definitely has to be something done to get cameras down here. If something happens, that's not going to help them find the person that has done something," she said. "You've got to have cameras, so you can track down that person afterwards."

Sierra Jenkins’ grandmother, Pamela Jenkins, came by the memorial along Granby St. again to pay respects to her granddaughter.

She says she wants to see more security cameras in Downtown Norfolk as police search for the person responsible for her death @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/nUl1LIORUA — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) March 23, 2022

A Norfolk City Council member is currently pushing for more security cameras along Granby Street. Councilwoman Courtney Doyle said she is advocating for Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer to submit a proposal through an ordinance for more cameras.

Doyle said it's unclear how much these cameras would cost the city, but she's determined to help start the process.

To help improve surveillance, Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said he is considering using ShotSpotter technology, which Virginia Beach police use at the Oceanfront.

It's an alert system used to detect gunshots in a certain area, but the chief said it all comes down to a vote from Norfolk City Council.

"There are mixed reviews on ShotSpotter," said Boone. "If I had my way and they were going to do something with that, I would want ShotSpotter to include a camera. ShotSpotter with a camera... shots fired and that camera goes directly toward where that shot is fired."