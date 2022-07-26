New beginnings: Norfolk city, development leaders seek community input on name for Tidewater Gardens area

The project is set to be completed by 2025.

NORFOLK, Va. — Development and city leaders in Norfolk want your input on the future name of a redeveloped section of the St. Paul's area.

Residents currently know this area as Tidewater Gardens, but changes that are on the way have residents seeking a fresh start and a new chapter.

“We have spent the last several years listening to the residents, community leaders, and stakeholders of St. Paul’s to get their input on this transformational project,” said Norfolk Mayor Dr. Kenneth Cooper Alexander in a news release.

“As development of the first phase moves forward, we are excited to work with the community once again in selecting a new name for the St. Paul’s Tidewater Gardens area that celebrates its past and future.”

The project is split into several phases, with the first phase called "Blocks 19 and 20."

Block 19 will be a senior living building with 72 units. It will also include amenities like a fitness center, community room and on-site parking.

Block 20 will be a living facility for families with 120 units in total. It will also have 3,600 feet of space for a playground and other community gatherings.

There will also be new retail space along Church Street that will be open to businesses and community members for growth and connection.

“It’s a privilege for us to enhance Norfolk with this type of mixed-use redevelopment,” said Richard Sciortino, principal at Brinshore Development in the news release.

“We encourage all residents to provide us their feedback and look forward to this area receiving a name that is symbolic to the faith, strength and fellowship of the St. Paul’s Tidewater Gardens neighborhood.”

If you have a name idea for the area, click here to submit it by August 7, 2022.

You can also find printed copies of the survey at the following locations: