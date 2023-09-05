Norfolk council doubles cost of fine for truckers violating time restrictions on Hampton Boulevard

Council members on Tuesday voted to change Norfolk city code, increasing certain traffic fines for truck drivers by $250.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — City leaders are taking new steps to crack down on a longstanding traffic rule along main thoroughfare Hampton Boulevard.

Council members on Tuesday voted to change city code, doubling the fine for truck drivers caught in violation.

After 4 p.m. and before 6 a.m., trucks with at least for axles are not legally allowed to pass through Hampton Boulevard between Redgate Avenue and Terminal Boulevard.

"For trucks, this is the main area, picking up all the stuff coming from the ships," said resident Winston Carter.

PREVIOUS STORY | Norfolk police step up traffic enforcement along Hampton Boulevard

Several signs on the corridor spell out the longtime rule.

"The residents have forever complained about trucks that are traveling before 6 and after 4," said Norfolk City Councilwoman Courtney Doyle, who also chairs the Hampton Boulevard Traffic Task Force.

She said the group has spearheaded an effort to try and raise fines for truckers in violation of the traffic rule.

Council members on Tuesday night approved increasing the penalty from $250 to $500.

"In addition to it being a quality of life issue, it's certainly a safety issue. We just want to make sure they are where they are, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. People know to expect them then. And so, therefore, when they drive before 6 or after 4 or if they're crossing the streets or biking, they know that they really shouldn't expect to see trucks driving on Hampton Boulevard at those times," said Doyle.

However, some residents take issue with the vote.

Mizion, who preferred not to give her last name, told 13News Now she understands the point of view of council members who approved the measure.

"But they're not getting the point of view of the truck drivers," she said.

Mizion hopes to get her commercial driver's license soon.

"They have to pay money because they're doing their job? It's a little too much," she added.

As for Doyle, the measure is meant to address something she said is happening year-round.

"This is not just unique at a certain day of the week or a certain week of the month or a certain month of the year," said Doyle.

The change takes effect, immediately.