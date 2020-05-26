Three people shot in Norfolk late Monday night

Police say a woman has life-threatening injuries, while another woman and a man have less serious wounds.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are investigating a triple shooting that sent three people to the hospital on Monday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. in the 1,000 block of Dubose Drive. A woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while another woman and a man were also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

There's no word on if there are any suspects at this time and no other information was immediately available.