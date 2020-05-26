Three people shot in Norfolk late Monday night

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are investigating a triple shooting that sent three people to the hospital on Monday night.
According to police, the shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. in the 1,000 block of Dubose Drive. A woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while another woman and a man were also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
There's no word on if there are any suspects at this time and no other information was immediately available.
If you know anything about this shooting, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com