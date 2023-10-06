Norfolk Greek Festival returns to the Mermaid City

The 2023 Norfolk Festival is filled with traditional Greek cuisine, exciting entertainment, arts and crafts, and more!

NORFOLK, Va. — A taste of Greek culture is returning to Hampton Roads.

This year's festival will be from October 12-15. It will be open on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral located at 7220 Granby Street in Norfolk.

Food and music is the highlight of this event. Outdoor stands will sell everything from lamb to baklava. The food will be available for take-out or may be eaten at tables in the outdoor tents.

The Annunciation Dancers will entertain festival-goers every day and night of the festival performing traditional Greek dances. A live Greek band will also be performing live Greek music throughout the festival.

Artwork, gold, and fine jewelry will be displayed this year in the Hellenic Center in the Agora (Marketplace).