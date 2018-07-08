NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A new IKEA store under construction in Norfolk is about to reach a major milestone.

Crews are beginning to install the iconic blue composite panels at the Swedish home furnishing retailer's new location.

The more than 300,000 square-foot building is scheduled to open in Spring of 2019 and is expected to employ about 250 people. It will be the 50 IKEA store to open in the United States. Currently, the closest IKEA location shoppers can visit is in Woodbridge, up in northern Virginia, or in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The new Norfolk store is being built on 19 acres on the northwestern corner of Interstate 64 and Northampton Boulevard.

© 2018 WVEC