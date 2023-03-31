Norfolk Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith announces retirement

Michael Goldsmith was deputy city manager when he was tapped to be interim chief of police in April of 2022, following the retirement of Larry Boone.

NORFOLK, Va. — As the search continues for a new chief of police for the City of Norfolk, the interim police chief announced he is stepping down.

Interim Chief of Police and Deputy City Manager Michael Goldsmith announced he is retiring, effective April 14.

"Mike has served our community dutifully for 34 years. His impact on safety in Norfolk and our region cannot be overstated," City Manager Chip Filer said in a news release. "I am deeply grateful for his steadfast leadership over an honorable public service career, and particularly for serving as Interim Police Chief for the last year during a critical period in our city."

Norfolk has been searching for a permanent replacement in the year since. 13News Now recently learned the city had narrowed the search down to three candidates.