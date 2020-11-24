Days before casino vote, Norfolk NAACP and Pamunkey Indian Tribe met to discuss race relations

The casino-measure passed by a nearly 2-1 vote In November's election.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Tuesday, the Norfolk chapter of the NAACP announced they had called a meeting in late October with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe to address concerns of race relations over the upcoming casino project.

“We did not want to have any influence at all whether citizens of Norfolk should have a casino. We decided not to mention this meeting back in October, make sure we had no undue influence," Richard James, Chairman of the Norfolk NAACP's Legal Redress Team said at a news conference Tuesday.

In the November 2020 elections, four cities across the state of Virginia approved local casino referendums, including Portsmouth and Norfolk.

James said the meeting was called to "address allegations of continued discrimination and practices, rooted in the tribe's historical background."

In a letter dated Oct. 26 to the NAACP by Robert Gray, Chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Gray acknowledged now-outdated practices that had banned marriage against certain racial backgrounds, policies that have since been reversed.

“'We as a tribe unequivocally denounce and actively combat racial discrimination and justice. The past ordinance was antiquated, that’s since been repealed and does not reflect our views or actions towards African-Americans or racial ethnic groups,'" James said was part of Chief Gray's response.

Calling the meeting an "amicable, cordial and proactive" one, James said from this point forward, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and NAACP will be working closely together to assure racial fairness in the continuing journey of building the casino.

"We’re putting in a system of checks and balances to make sure it’s a fair project, and fair process for the City of Norfolk," James said.

In the letter, Chief Gray also listed several ways they are addressing racial equity in the process, including 50 percent hiring from minority communities and the re-investment to fight food insecurity in the St. Paul's neighborhood of Norfolk.

Gray's letter also noted a $150,000 pledge to help build a new grocery store in the area.

"Main point was, to get that mutual respect for one another, and dialogue between each other before the project began," James said.

In a statement to 13News Now, Chief Gray said the following in response to the meeting with the NAACP: