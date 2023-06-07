Norfolk Nighthawks returns this weekend with new locations, activities

Starting Friday and Saturday, the program offers late-night basketball to teens and young adults.

NORFOLK, Va. — This summer, the Norfolk Nighthawks return to the hardwood!

The popular summer program offers late-night basketball to teens and young adults as a way to keep them off the streets and in a positive environment.

“We want to take the next wave of young individuals and say, 'Hey, we are going to give you something to do outside of what you would normally be doing,'” said program organizer Anthony Clary.

On Fridays and Saturdays until August 12, people can play "hoops" at the Huntersville Community Center, Young Terrace Boys and Girls Club, Southside Boys and Girls Club, and newly added locations, Norview Community Center and East Ocean View Community.

The activities take place from 9 p.m. until midnight each night.

Clary said they’re broadening their reach this year.

“This year, we wanted to just kind of focus on togetherness and focus on making it for everybody, and not just for young basketball players,” he said.

On any given night, there are activities for everyone, even if you aren’t a basketball player. The East Ocean View location will include night fishing classes, a portable skating rink, and a video game bus that will travel from site to site.

Tyree McFarland was born and raised in the Norview area and Julian Pete, from Huntersville, are both overseeing the programs in their respective neighborhoods. They believe it can bring communities together, as basketball did for them when they were young.

“Think about it: you have Huntersville coming to Young Park. You have Young Park coming to Huntersville. You got Huntersville coming to Southside,” said Pete.

“Here I am, 38 years old today, and I still have relationships and friends with guys I met coming across town to play basketball with,” said McFarland.

Several groups are working together to make it possible, including the City of Norfolk, local law enforcement, and Clary’s nonprofit, Reck League, which aims to give kids and young adults access to mentoring, resources, and job opportunities. Clary grew up in the Young Terrace neighborhood.

Through basketball, they’re hoping to show young people we are stronger together, just like on the court.

“The main thing really is, we’re stressing basketball but it’s bigger than basketball. It’s about family. It’s about community. It’s about togetherness,” said Clary.