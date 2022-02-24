Norfolk parents and students deal with another day of bus delays

One parent said the division notified her of the delay Thursday morning after she said she didn't receive a call about delays and cancellations Wednesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — “We’re good to go today but yesterday was kind of a mess,” said parent Jeneé Sheffield on Thursday.

Sheffield told 13News Now her son, Michael, spent more than an hour in the rain Wednesday morning waiting for a school bus that never came. Her son is a fifth grader at James Monroe Elementary.

She said Michael called her while she was at work to let her know he was still at the bus stop.

"I was so, so irritated," Sheffield said. "We didn’t get a phone call. We didn’t a text. We got an update through an app which I just so happen to check.”

She said she immediately left work to take her son to school.

Norfolk Public Schools said a shortage of bus drivers caused delays and cancellations throughout the day after a "high number" of drivers called out sick. The division posted a message on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, advising parents about delayed drop-offs.

Sheffield said she spoke with administrators at her son's school. She said they told her they weren't aware of the issue until parents called the office.

“I get the staffing issues, I really do, but it’s the complete breakdown of communication between all parties involved that is completely ridiculous,” she said.

Although her son’s bus got delayed again Thursday morning, she said she’s happy to get the communication she’d hoped for.

"I got a robocall, which is all I really wanted!” she said.