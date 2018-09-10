NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Police said an internal investigation is underway after video was posted online showing the arrest of a teenager in a parking lot.

The person who shot the video and posted it on Facebook claimed the juvenile had been pepper sprayed before being handcuffed and taken into custody. Police said the teen was later released to his parents, but that due to his age, no other information about his arrest is available.

The police department said that in response to the video, the Norfolk Police Department Office of Professional Standards has opened an internal investigation into the incident.

Norfolk Police ask that if you have any information regarding the incident, to contact the Office of Professional Standards at 757-664-6159.

© 2018 WVEC