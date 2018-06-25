NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Police Department is kicking off a new program to try and keep local homes and businesses safe.

The new program called 'Virtual Neighborhood Watch' allows business owners and residents who have surveillance cameras to register their address with the police department. If a crime occurs, the police can check the database to find nearby surveillance cameras.

The information will remain private, and the program is completely voluntary. Police will not have direct access to anyone's camera.

According to officials, 'Virtual Neighborhood Watch' is just another way for residents to help police stop crime.

